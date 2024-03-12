About Cookies on This Site

3.1 ch High Res Audio GX Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

Artfully Completed

LG Sound Bar GX maximizes your viewing and listening pleasure by combining the latest audio technology and artistic design.

The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.

The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.

Dolby Vision™ & Dolby Atmos®

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar GX meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.




Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.
A video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.
High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what's playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.

4K Pass-Through

Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync

The LG Sound Bar GX delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

A front-facing view of a TV and Soundbar. The TV shows a field of reeds at sunset.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play suing optical, USB or HDMI cables.

An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.

* Actual product and image may differ.
Soundbar Stand​

Change to Suit Your Situation​

LG Soundbar GX can stand or be wall-mounted depending on your interior, so you can complete your setup the way you want.

A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.

*The images simulated to enhance understanding. It may differ from actual situation. The TV may be partially covered by Soundbar GX when standing.
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    420 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • Main

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    420 W

  • Number of Speakers

    8 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Movie

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    4.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    15.3 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Stand Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    30 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

