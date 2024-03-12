We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2.1ch Virtual Surround Sound Bar HLS36W
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
1.1 (Virtual 2.1CH)
-
Power Output - Total
280W
-
Power Output - Front
70WX2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
140W (Wireless)
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
Output Format
NTSC/PAL
-
up to 480i / 576i
Yes
-
up to 1080p
Yes
IN & OUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus (Virture)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
DISC & AV FORMAT
-
Audio Format
----------
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
30W
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
1000 x 80 x 50
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
196 x 392 x 317
