LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Sound Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Sound Bar

HLX56S

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Sound Bar

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 (Virtual 4.1CH)

  • Power Output - Total

    430W

  • Power Output - Front

    70WX2

  • Poewr Output - Surround

    70WX2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    150W (Wireless)

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • Output Format

    NTSC/PAL

  • up to 480i / 576i

    Yes

  • up to 1080p

    Yes

IN & OUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • iPod Connection

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Optical

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (2)

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote Control Support

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN (Direct Wi-Fi) - Built-in Type

    Yes

  • Music ID (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • iPod / iPhone - Type

    Cradle

  • iPod / iPhone - Made For iPod

    Yes

  • iPod / iPhone - Works With iPhone

    Yes

  • iPod / iPhone - iPod Video Support

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • VSM Plus (Virture)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • BD profile

    5.0

  • Online service

    Smart TV

  • LG APP Store

    Ready

DISC & AV FORMAT

  • Playable Disc Type

    ----------

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • Video Format

    ----------

  • 3D BD

    Yes

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • Audio Format

    ----------

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AAC

    Yes

  • MPEG2 AAC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Video Features

    ----------

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    1.9W

  • Power Consumption

    70W

ACCESSORY

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • iPod Cradle

    Yes

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    1000 x 95 x 207

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    196 X 390 X 398

