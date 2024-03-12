We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LAP340
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
120W
-
Power Output - Front
20Wx2
-
Poewr Output - Surround
20Wx2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
20WX2 (Builtin)
IN & OUT
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
Yes
-
LED indicator Color
4 color
-
Bluetooth (ver. 3.0)
Yes
-
Optical
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
Cinema
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
Coin Battery
-
Battery
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
POWER
-
Type
SMPS
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
700 X 35 X 320
-
Weight (Kg) - Main
3.8
