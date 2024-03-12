We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS450H
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
220W
-
Power Output - Front
60Wx2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
100W (Wireless)
IN & OUT
-
Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
Optical
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
HDMI Input
Yes
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Yes / No
-
Smart UX:
-
-
- Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
- Bluetooth multi-phone pairing
Yes
-
- Music Curation
Yes
-
- FOTA (Firmware On The Air)
Yes
-
Any TV Remote Compatibility
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D
Yes
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect
Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA4 (Black)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Table Stand (Detachable Foot)
Yes
POWER
-
Main: Type
SMPS 100~240V, 50/75Hz
-
Main: Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main: Power Consumption
TBD
-
Subwoofer: Type
SMPS: 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer: Power Off Consunption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer: Power Consumption
20W
-
Wireless
2.4GHz Only
SPEAKER
-
Front: SPL
82dB
-
Front: System
2Way/Bi-Amping
-
Front: Tweeter Unit
20mm PPS Dome
-
Front: Woofer Unit
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Front: Impedance
4Ω
-
Front: Magnetic Shielding
non-shield
-
Subwoofer: Model Name
S45A1-D
-
Subwoofer: SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer: System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer: Woofer Unit
6"
-
Subwoofer: Impedance
3Ω
-
Subwoofer: Magnetic Shielding
Semi Shield
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
890 x 55 x 89
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171 x 350 x 261
-
Weight (Kg) - Main
2.56
-
Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
3.3
