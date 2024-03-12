We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Music Flow LAS855M Curved Wireless Soundbar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
360W
-
Power Output - Front
60Wx2
-
Poewr Output - Surround
20Wx2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
200W (Wireless)
IN & OUT
-
Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
NETWORK
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Multriroom Solution (Mesh network)
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (Media Server)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (8 Char.)
-
LED indicator Color
3 Color LED (7 Color)
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
Yes
-
- Universal Search
Yes
-
- Music Curation
Yes
-
- Seamless Music Play
Yes
-
- Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
- NSU
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote Compatibility
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Yes
-
5.1ch Source
Main Bar : C,FL/R Rear Spk. : RL/RR
-
2ch Source
Main Bar : FL/R Rear Spk. : FL/R
-
Party Mode
Yes
-
One-source Multi-speaker
Yes
-
Multi-source Multi-speaker
Yes
-
TV & External Player Sound to Multi-speaker
Yes
-
Sound Effect
Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Loundness
Yes
-
Auto sound engine
Yes
-
SFX(Stereo field expansion)
Yes
-
Demo Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
ALAC
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
AIFF
Yes
INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED
-
Internet Radio Supported
Yes
MUSIC SERVICE SUPPORTED
-
Music Service Supported
Yes
POWER
-
Type
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
45W
-
Subwoofer: Type
SMPS: 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer: Power Off Consunption
0.5W↓
-
Subwoofer: Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless
2.4GHz Only
SPEAKER
-
Front: SPL
82dB
-
Front: System
Closed Type
-
Front: Tweeter Unit
13mm Balance Dome
-
Front: Woofer Unit
35 x 72 (Track)
-
Front: Impedance
4Ω
-
Front: Magnetic Shielding
non-shield
-
Subwoofer: Model Name
S75A2-D
-
Subwoofer: SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer: System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer: Woofer Unit
6"
-
Subwoofer: Impedance
3Ω
-
Subwoofer: Magnetic Shielding
Semi Shield
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
PC SW: Web
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA4 (Half Silver)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management
Yes
-
Table Stand (Detachable Foot)
Yes
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
1200 x 43 x 82
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.