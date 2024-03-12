About Cookies on This Site

Sound Bar Audio System with Bluetooth Com\connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

Sound Bar Audio System with Bluetooth Com\connectivity

NB2420A

Sound Bar Audio System with Bluetooth Com\connectivity

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2 CH

  • Power Output - Total

    160W

IN & OUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio In - Optical

    Yes (2)

CONVENIENCE

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Rx/Tx

    Yes / No

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • 3D Sound Optimizer

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    1000 x 80 x 55.3

