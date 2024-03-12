We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Bar Audio System with Bluetooth Com\connectivity
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2 CH
-
Power Output - Total
160W
IN & OUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Audio In - Optical
Yes (2)
CONVENIENCE
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx/Tx
Yes / No
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
3D Sound Optimizer
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
DISC & AV FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
1000 x 80 x 55.3
