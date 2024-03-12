About Cookies on This Site

NB3531A

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Power Output - Total

    300W

  • Power Output - Front

    80W x 2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    140W (Wireless)

IN & OUT

  • Display

    FLD (white)

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Key LED Color

    Red

  • Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    1

  • Audio In - Optical

    2

  • USB 2.0

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    No / Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay (Bluetooth/Optical)

    No / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Rx/Tx (ver 3.0)

    Yes / No

  • Dynamic Range Control On/Off

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Bass & Sound Enhancement

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA2 Modify

  • Remote Control Unit - Unified

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    110-240V ~

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    40W

SPEAKER

  • Front: System

    Closed Type

  • Front: Tweeter Unit

    20mm Dome

  • Front: Mid Unit

    2.2 inch

  • Front: Impedance

  • Front: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • Subwoofer: System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer: Woofer Unit

    6.5"

  • Subwoofer: Impedance

  • Subwoofer: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    950 x 71 x 47

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    196 x 390 x 297

