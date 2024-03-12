We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NB3540
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
320W
-
Power Output - Front
80Wx2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
160W (Wireless)
IN & OUT
-
Display
VFD
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
Yes
-
LED indicator Color
Red
-
Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass) / CINEMA (Movie) / MUSIC (Natural) / NEWS (Clear Voice) / SPORTS / BASS
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
USB Gender
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
POWER
-
Type
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
770 x 35 x 75
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
170 x 360 x 316
-
Weight (Kg) - Main
1.3
-
Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
5.55
