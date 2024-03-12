About Cookies on This Site

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1 CH

  • Power Output - Total

    320W

  • Power Output - Front

    40Wx2

  • Poewr Output - Surround

    40Wx2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    160W (Wireless)

IN & OUT

  • Display

    VFD

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Key LED Color

    Red

  • Optical

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • DLNA - (DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming) / DMS (USB)

    Yes / Yes / No

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents - CP

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search (CP/ Apps/ WEB/ External HDD/ Auto Text)

    Yes / Yes / No / No / No

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart phone remote App

    Yes

  • Sound Privacy

    Yes

  • Smart Share (1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0)

    Yes

  • Thumbnail (Movie / Photo)

    No / Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Optical)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Plus

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Rx/Tx

    Yes / No

  • Dynamic Range Control On/Off

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

  • MPEG-1

    Yes

  • MP4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • MPEG2 AAC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

GRAPHICS/SUBTITLE FORMAT

  • 2bit / 8bit Sub-picture

    Yes

  • Text-based Subtitle

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • GUI/ Menu - Language

    Hong Kong

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p24/60Hz

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Photo Zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • USB Gender

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    ADAPTER (25V, 2A)

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    1038 x 71 x 56

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    170 x 360 x 316

  • Weight (Kg) - Main

    2.45

  • Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer

    5.55

