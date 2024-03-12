About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
NB4540

Specs

Reviews

Support

NB4540

NB4540

NB4540

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1 CH

  • Power Output - Total

    320W

  • Power Output - Front

    40Wx2

  • Poewr Output - Surround

    40Wx2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    160W (Wireless)

IN & OUT

  • Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Optical

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D

    Yes

  • Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect (Toggle)

    Standard (By pass) / CINEMA (Movie) / MUSIC (Natural) / NEWS (Clear Voice) / SPORTS / BASS

  • D.Loud (Loudness)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

  • FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

    Yes

  • OGG (Up to 48kHz)

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA2 Modify

  • Remote Control Unit - Unified

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • USB Gender

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    ADAPTER (25V, 2A)

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    840 x 35 x 82

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    221x 351.5 x 281

  • Weight (Kg) - Main

    11.7

Our Picks for You 