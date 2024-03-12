We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NB4540
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
320W
-
Power Output - Front
40Wx2
-
Poewr Output - Surround
40Wx2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
160W (Wireless)
IN & OUT
-
Audio In - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
Audio In - Optical
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
HDMI Input
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through 3D
Yes
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass) / CINEMA (Movie) / MUSIC (Natural) / NEWS (Clear Voice) / SPORTS / BASS
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA2 Modify
-
Remote Control Unit - Unified
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
USB Gender
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
POWER
-
Type
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
840 x 35 x 82
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
221x 351.5 x 281
-
Weight (Kg) - Main
11.7
