LG Soundbar S77S
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
LG Sound Bar setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Immersive Surround Sound Powered by 400W, 3.1.3 ch
A wall mount TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar placed on the black shelf, facing the right side of the picture. Variously formed blue sound waves are coming from the sound bar. A dome-shaped sound blue sound wave is fully covering the two of them.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
A Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Triple Up-Firing Channels
45 degree top view of LG TV and sound bar. TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar is placed on the marble shelf. TV is displaying a movie scene, and circular sound graphics are coming out from the triple up-firing channels.
Balanced and Resonant Bass
Subwoofer is placed on the floor, and the sound graphics are coming out from the bottom.
*HDMI must support 4K Pass-through.
*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass-though limited to 120Hz content.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
****Sound graphic image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents
*HDMI must support 4K pass-through.
**Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
***Console has to support VRR. VRR pass-though is limited to 120Hz content.
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
195 x 361 x 280 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
195 x 361 x 280 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.0 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
23 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
30 W
