About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Sound Bar SJ4

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Sound Bar SJ4

SJ4

LG Sound Bar SJ4

Print

All Spec

BASIC INFO

  • Model Name

    SJ4

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black

SOUND SYSTEM

  • Channel

    2.1ch

OUTPUT POWER

  • Total

    300W

  • Front

    60W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    180W(Wireless)

WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth

    4.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio Input

    1 (3.5mm)

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Input

    1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)

  • HDMI Output

    1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)

  • USB

    1

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dot LED

SOUND MODE

  • Hi-Res Audio

    24bit/96kHz

  • Sound Effect

    Adaptvie Sound Control (Default) / Standard / Bass Blast / Cinema

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Auto sound engine

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with TV Remote

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes (Up to 192kHz)

  • OGG

    Yes(Up to 48kHz)

  • WAV

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Sound Bar

    22W

  • Sound Bar (Standby)

    0.5W

  • Subwoofer

    33W

  • Subwoofer (Standby)

    0.5W

DIMENSION(W X H X D)(MM)

  • Sound Bar

    890 × 55 × 85

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Sound Bar

    2.4

  • Subwoofer

    4.2

Our Picks for You 