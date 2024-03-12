About Cookies on This Site

300W Wireless Sound Bar

Carbon Woofer for a High Fidelity Sound

LG Sound Bar SL4 was engineered to produce clear sound with no distortion. Especially, carbon diaphragm in speaker woofer unit assures excellent sound clarity.

Adaptive Sound Control

Music, movies and even the news all have different audio profiles. LG Sound Bar SL4 featuring Adaptive Sound Control identifies what's being played and automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience.

Wireless Subwoofer

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SL4 wireless subwoofer - convenient and easy to install, it pumps out extra 200 watts.

Versatile Connectivity

LG Sound Bar SL4 has various inputs and convenient options such as Optical and Bluetooth®.

Bluetooth, Stream Anything

Streaming music directly via Bluetooth® from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SL4.

TV Sound Sync

LG Sound Bar SL4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® and optical. Enjoy more plentiful TV sound with a simple connection.
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Output Power

    300 W

  • Main

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Output Power

    300 W

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes / -

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.3 kg

  • Gross Weight

    9.38 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    23 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

