300W Wireless Sound Bar
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes / -
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
9.38 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
23 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
