NB3740
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
320W
-
Power Output - Front
40Wx2
-
Poewr Output - Surround
40Wx2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
160W (Wireless)
IN & OUT
-
Display
VFD
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Key LED Color
Red
-
Optical
1
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Wi-Fi direct
Yes
-
DLNA - (DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming) / DMS (USB)
Yes / Yes / No
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents - CP
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
All-in-One Search (CP/ Apps/ WEB/ External HDD/ Auto Text)
Yes / Yes / No / No / No
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart phone remote App
Yes
-
Sound Privacy
Yes
-
Smart Share (1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0)
Yes
-
Thumbnail (Movie / Photo)
No / Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx/Tx
Yes / No
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
MPEG2 AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
GRAPHICS/SUBTITLE FORMAT
-
2bit / 8bit Sub-picture
Yes
-
Text-based Subtitle
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
GUI/ Menu - Language
Hong Kong
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Resolution
up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
USB Gender
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
POWER
-
Type
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
1038 x 71 x 56
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
170 x 360 x 316
-
Weight (Kg) - Main
2.45
-
Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
5.55
