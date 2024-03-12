We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.2.1 Channel Eclair Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®
A soundbar and a subwoofer are placed on a marble floor, soundbar and subwoofer facing opposite sides
Made smaller for harmony with your home.
3.1.2 Channel and Dolby Atmos
Clear and Loud Sound With Less Vibration
Deep and Clear Bass With Less Shake
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also sound wave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Creating Better Sound Together
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
Upgraded AI Sound Pro
Fully Enjoy Entertainment the Best Way Possible
TV is on the wall. TV shows a group of band in black silhouette. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a gray shelf. There is a HDMI eARC icon below the soundbar.
4K Content Seamlessly In-Sync
The New LG Eclair — A Soundbar to Match Your Standards
3.1.2 Channel Audio with Dolby Atmos
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.2
-
Output Power
320 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
Main
296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
388 x 291 x 185 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.2
-
Output Power
320 W
-
Number of Speakers
7 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
296.0 x 59.9 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
388 x 291 x 185 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
1.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
7.6 kg
-
Gross Weight
12.0 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
36 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
Buy Directly
QP5
3.2.1 Channel Eclair Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®