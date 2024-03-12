We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar S80QR
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Truly Immersive 5.1.3ch
Home Cinema Sound
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Hear Sound in a Whole New Way with Triple Up-Firing Channels
In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Partnering up to Advance Sound
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Alt text
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.
An Unparalleled Content Experience
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
*Both TV and Source need must support VRR and ALLM for them to work
**LG Sound Bars that offer VRR support it at up to 60FPS
**The game console can be directly connected to the sound bar with VRR/ALLM
Scans Your Space to Deliver Optimal Sound
Alt text
*AI Room Calibration is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
Sound Engineered for
What You Enjoy
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Good for the Earth
from Start to Finish
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a rigThere is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.ht-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
5.1.3
-
Output Power
620 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100 x 140 x 100 mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
5.1.3
-
Output Power
620 W
-
Number of Speakers
11 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
MQA
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Wireless Box
175 x 61 x 175 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100 x 140 x 100 mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
4.5 kg
-
Wireless Box
0.71 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
1.42 kg
-
Subwoofer
10 kg
-
Gross Weight
22.8 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
59 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
30 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
40 W
