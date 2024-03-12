About Cookies on This Site

5.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

5.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

SN10Y

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience

with MERIDIAN

Elevates sound and creates a wide soundstage with advanced signal processing technology

Dolby Vision™ & Dolby Atmos®

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

5.1.2 ch Surround System

For the premium home theater experience

High Resolution Audio

For accurate sound of highest quality
The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Creating Sound Together

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.
Dolby Vision™ & Dolby Atmos®

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN10Y meets Dolby Vision,
Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater,
for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.
Video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 192kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

Back of LG Soundbar in living room with gray sofa in the center. Graphics of the wavelength measuring the space are shown.

AI Room Calibration

Sound Suited to Your Space

Determine the best soundbar configuration for your space. Install knowing it also corrects fine sound distortion from objects in your room in only 15 seconds.

* AI Room Calibration is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

eARC

Fully Enjoy Entertainment the Best Way Possible

HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch audio, and even HBR(High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.

TV and Soundbar are seen from the front. TV shows man riding snowmobile in the snowy mountains. HDMI 2.1 logo is below TV.

* Image is simulated.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or dual HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.2

  • Output Power

    570 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • Main

    1443 x 63 x 146 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.2

  • Output Power

    570 W

  • Number of Speakers

    11 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Movie

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/192kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    2

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes / -

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • Works with the Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1443 x 63 x 146 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    7.2 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    19.3 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    75 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

