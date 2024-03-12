We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SN4
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
Add More Power Easily
Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.
Connect More Conveniently
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Stream Smart for Quality Sound
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.
Sync Seamlessly
The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
9.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
23 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Buy Directly
SN4
LG Sound Bar SN4