Dolby Atmos® High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
All-in-one
Discover the Features of SN7CY
Creating Sound Together
An image of the "Meridian" logo
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater,
for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Dolby Atmos® takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.
3.0.2 ch
Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
The LG Sound Bar SN7CY supports wireless connectivity for 3.0.2 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
Dual Action Bass
Feel the Powerful Bass Sound
Passive radiators produce bold beats that are powerful enough to deliver truly immersive sound.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Front side of sound bar on the deck connected TV and blue ray player
4K Pass-Through
Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync
The LG Sound Bar SN7CY delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby VisionTM, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.
* Image is simulated.
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.0.2
-
Output Power
160 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.0.2
-
Output Power
160 W
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA (with Passive Radiators)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Movie
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.74 kg
-
Gross Weight
5.01 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
