Dolby Atmos® High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar

SN7CY

Dolby Atmos® High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar

LG Sound Bar SN7CY

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
All-in-one

with MERIDIAN

Elevates sound and creates a wide soundstage with advanced signal processing technology

Dolby Vision™ & Dolby Atmos®

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

3.0.2 ch Surround System

For the premium home theater experience

Dual Action Bass

For more powerful quality sound

Discover the Features of SN7CY

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience1
LG Sound Bar SN7CY

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

Creating Sound Together

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.
Dolby Vision™ & Dolby Atmos®

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN7CY meets Dolby Vision™ ,
Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater,
for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos® takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.

Video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.

3.0.2 ch

Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN7CY supports wireless connectivity for 3.0.2 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

Dual Action Bass

Feel the Powerful Bass Sound

Passive radiators produce bold beats that are powerful enough to deliver truly immersive sound.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Front side of sound bar on the deck connected TV and blue ray player

4K Pass-Through

Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync

The LG Sound Bar SN7CY delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby VisionTM, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

* Image is simulated.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.0.2

  • Output Power

    160 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • Main

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.0.2

  • Output Power

    160 W

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA (with Passive Radiators)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Movie

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.74 kg

  • Gross Weight

    5.01 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    38 W

