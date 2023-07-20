We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Temporary suspend hotline service
Due to network issue, hotline service (3543 7777) suspended temporary.
If you have any inquiry, please contact LG by WhatsApp service (5326 6330).
We apologized for any inconvenience caused.
Customer Hotline Resume Normal 10/05/2023
