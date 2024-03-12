About Cookies on This Site

FHD TV LQ6350

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

FHD TV LQ6350

32LQ6350PCA

FHD TV LQ6350

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images.
Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.

*The conventional mentioned in this conteant is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

The Origin of Lifelike Images

α5 Gen5 AI Processor

The Origin of Lifelike Images

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor eliminates noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.
Deliver Incredible Details

Support HDR10 & HLG

Deliver Incredible Details

The multi-HDR format,
including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.
Adding Another Dimension to Sound

AI Sound & AI Acoustic Tuning

Adding Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers with AI Sound and AI Acoustic Tuning on your TV deliver sound from all angles.
Live Smarter with webOS

Live Smarter with webOS

LG smart TV with webOS allows you to easily enjoy your favorite Netflix movies, YouTube videos, and much more. The new design and various features deliver smarter yet simpler viewing experiences.

* The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.

New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.
Choose, Connect, and Enjoy

Choose, Connect, and Enjoy

By connecting your USB or external hard drive, you can enjoy almost any content on your TV. Enjoy your favorite movie on a bigger screen in higher resolution.
Simple yet Sophisticated Design

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior
to create a better viewing experience.

* The actual product may differ from image shown.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    736 x 437 x 82.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.7

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    736 x 437 x 82.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    736 x 464 x 180

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    812 x 510 x 142

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    606 x 180

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.7

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    4.7

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    5.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

