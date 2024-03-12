We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 65 inch LA9700
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
NANO FULL LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
1000
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Plus)
-
Smart Color Gradation
Yes
-
Cable
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
4.1 Speaker (3way 7speakers)
-
Audio Output
50W(10W +10W +10W +10W +10W)
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
SubWoofer
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Moving Picture format
WMV, H.264
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV
-
Smart Home
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Local Cloud
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Outdoor Access (WoL)
Yes (SU)
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Media Link
Yes (HK Only)
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
Yes (FHD)
-
- Tag On : NFC
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
----- Home Share -----
-----
-
- Home Monitoring
Yes (SU)
-
- Wi-Fi Ready
B/in
-
- Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Multi task (2 Screen)
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 7 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Yes
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes ( Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes
-
- Laungage
Mandarin / Cantonese
-
- Feature
Search / Web browsing / SNS +
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Built-in (2D)
-
Conventional Remote
S-Con(HK)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
3 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (V, Hub) - 3.0(1) / 2.0(2)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
RS232C
1 (V)
-
PC Audio Input
Component Audio
-
Headphone Out
1 (V)
ACCESSORIES
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
4 pcs (F310)
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1451 x 838 x 40.8
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1451 x 910 x 325
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
40.6
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
44.2
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.