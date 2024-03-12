We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HD TV
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Resolution
1366x768 (HD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
50.000:1
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
4ms
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
Life Span (hr)
60,000h
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Swivel (°)
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
37
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
NTSC RF 3.58
Yes
-
NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43
Yes
-
PAL B/G, D/K, I
Yes
VIDEO
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom1/Zoom2)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expser1, User2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
Dual XD Engine
XD Engine '08
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker System
2 Way 4 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
SoundMode
8 Modes (SRS TSXT, Clear Voice, Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
SVideo In
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
170W
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
18.1
-
Included stand
21.2
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
929×665×98.7
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
929×705×374.7
