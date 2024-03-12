About Cookies on This Site

LG Full HD LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Full HD LCD TV

55LH45YD

LG Full HD LCD TV

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    2ms

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

  • Digital DVBT (MPEG4)

    MPEG 2/4

  • Life Span (hr)

    60,000h

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Smart Energy Saving Plus

  • TruMotion

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Swivel (°)

    +20° / 20°

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    HD

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard

    Yes

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    55

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • NTSC RF 3.58

    Yes

  • NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43

    Yes

VIDEO

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/ 14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    9 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid,Standard, Natural, Cinema, Sport, Game,Expert1, Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • Dual XD Engine

    XD Engine '08

  • Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2 Way 4 Speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    SRS Trussuround XT

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • AV In

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • SVideo In

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    3

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    330W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    32.5

  • Included stand

    36

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1339 x 828.6 x 108.6

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    1339 x 901 x 423

