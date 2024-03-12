About Cookies on This Site

LG TV 42'' LF5600

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TV 42'' LF5600

42LF5600

LG TV 42'' LF5600

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Direct

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Data Broadcasting - MHEG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Picture Quality Index

    PMI 300

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Divx Codec

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    MHL 2.X

  • ----- Others -----

    -----

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD Resolution

    1365 x 768

  • Language

    Chinese / English

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)

    HDMI1.4 : 1

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    1 (USB2.0)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite share)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (Horizontal)

  • HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)

    HDMI1.4 : 1 (Horizontal)

  • RS232C

    USB to RS232C

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    L-Con

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    961 x 55.5 x 567

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    961 x 193 x 613

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    9.2

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    9.5

