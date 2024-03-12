About Cookies on This Site

The logo of 5 year warranty for Z2. The logo of 5 year warranty for G2.

Confidence, year after year

Watch on and on. With a 5-year panel warranty, feel assurance in the craftsmanship of premium LG OLED televisions for years to come.

*In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

**5-year panel warranty covers 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

The left side of the image shows a side view of LG OLED Z2 with Floor Stand. The right side shows LG OLED G2's Gallery Design. 5-year warranty logos are in the middle of the image.

Great cover for our best TVs

The 5 year panel warranty applies to every size of the 2022 SIGNATURE OLED 8K or 2022 OLED G2 TV ranges. The warranty doesn't cover commercial or abnormal use, and is only available to the original purchaser of the product when bought lawfully and used within the Hong Kong. And don't worry if you have already bought one of the qualifying TV models - you're still covered; just enjoy your TV.

*The warranty covers 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

Excellence, always evolving

LG OLED TVs have millions of self-lit pixels instead of backlights. Self-lit pixels emit their own light, and turn on and off to achieve perfect black, infinite contrast, and more accurate colour. They deliver a viewing experience like no other with stunning picture quality and detail, every time you watch.

Find out more

A colorful abstract image is shown on an LG OLED evo TV.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Real 8K Self-lit OLED 88 inch screen

2022 OLED G2

4K Self-lit OLED Gallery Design 55, 65, 77, 97 inch screen