55" LG QNED75 4K Smart TV

Quantum dot meets NanoCell
QNED lit up, scaled up
See pure colors even richer
Experience color that's out of this world with QNED color powered by quantum dot and NanoCell technology.
*QNED85 features QNED color pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED color.
Dimming pro & ultra contrast
Striking colors
LG's dimming technology uses deep learning algorithms to create sharper, more natural images while minimizing halo effect.
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*QNED85/80(86") feature precision dimming.
*QNED80/75 feature dimming pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
α5 AI processor 4K Gen6
Powerful processing
The α5 AI processor 4K Gen6 delivers a dynamic viewing experience tailored to fit your preferences.
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI processor 4K Gen6.
AI brightness control
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI sound pro
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*QNED85/80 feature AI picture pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI super upscaling.
*QNED75 features AI brightness control.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Get complete entertainment with superior sound
LG soundbar
Perfectly paired for entertainment
LG soundbars are specifically designed to work seamlessly with your LG TV, pairing up to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV sound mode share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound bar mode control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
WOW interface
Diversified settings
When connected to an LG TV, the soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. It also brings additional sound settings to be enjoyed via not just soundbar but even the TV it's connected to.
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG soundbar model.
Smart functions for you
Bring convenience to your TV with personalized alerts, customized recommendations, and more. Smart features like all new home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.
*Service availability may differ by region.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My profile
Quick card
Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit quick cards for different user profiles to make sure your favorite content stays close at hand.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
AI concierge
Your personal content curator
Get recommendations tailored for you. AI concierge recommends related or trending keywords based on your unique voice recognition search history so you get more of what you love.
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.
Matter & AirPlay & HomeKit
Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like matter, apple airplay and homekit.
The logo of hey google The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
* 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the apple logo, apple TV, airPlay and homekit are trademarks of apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other regions.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by region.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and region.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for airplay 2 and homekit may vary by region.
*Support for amazon alexa may vary by language and region.
Expertly enhanced picture
HDR10 pro uses dynamic tone mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
FILMMAKER mode
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by region.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by region. Separate subscription required for disney+. (c) 2022 disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other regions.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, prime video and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon prime membership and/or prime video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Game optimizer & dashboard
Game optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new gaming dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
ALLM & eARC
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the game optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game dashboard' is activated only when both “game optimizer” and “game dashboard” is “on”
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by region.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Supported partnerships may differ by region.
*Content on box may vary by model or region.
*Source: omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visi https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1233 x 716 x 44.2
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
16.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming Edge Back Light
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1233 x 716 x 44.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1233 x 781 x 257
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1058 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
16.3
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
16.7
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
21.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 100~220V/50Hz (China)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
