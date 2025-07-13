We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor
27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Wide Viewing Angle
Clear Picture at Wide Angles
LG TV Monitor with IPS technology delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.
LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles.
Simple Design,
Suits for Any Space
The monitor suits not for only any space in your house but is suitable for outdoor activity with its stylish design with curved frame and jack cover on the simple back.
The monitor has stylish design with curved frame and jack cover on the simple back.
*The product may be damaged due to rain or dust during outdoor use.
webOS Smart TV
The Smart Way to Access Content
webOS TV monitor helps to explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy tailored video content based on viewing history with built-in streaming service apps.
Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.
Contents Recommendation
You can get the recommended contents based on your pattern of choosing contents.
Easy Control
All you have to do is say words to control your TV such as volume, channel control and schedule setting for on/off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The TV remote control is included in the package.
2 x 5W Stereo Speakers
Immersive Experience
Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.
An immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz - 83kHz
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz - 62Hz
Optical Out
Yes
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1ea)
LAN
Yes
WiFi
Yes
Bluetooth
Yes
HDCP
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Analog
PAL
Digital
DTMB
- EPG
Yes
Operating System (OS)
WebOS 22
Web Browser
Yes
LG TV Remote App
Yes
Miracast
Yes
Bluetooth
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
LAN
Yes
FEATURES
Bluetooth Audio
Yes
Gaming Mode
Yes
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
Time Machine Ready
Yes
USB Media Player
Yes
ACCESSORY
Power Cord
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
SOUND
Auto Volume
Yes
Equalizer
Yes
Speaker
Yes
Speaker Output
5W
Virtual surround
AI Sound
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Energy Label
Grade 3
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
DIMENSION(MM)
without Stand (W x H x D)
634.6 x 397.7 x 91.9 mm
Shipping (WxHxD)
718 x 172 x 495 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
without Stand
5.7kg
Shipping
8.3kg
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
Wall Mount Size
75 x 75
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
27
Size (cm)
68.6
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch
0.3114x0.3114
Brightness (Min.)
180 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
Color Bit
8bit
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Recommended Product