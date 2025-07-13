About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor

27TQ600S-WH
Front view of 27TQ600S-WH
Front view of 27TQ600S-WH
Key Features

  • Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Display
  • Wide Viewing Angle
  • Stylish Design with Curved Frame
  • webOS Smart TV / Wireless Connection Support
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote Support
  • 2 x 5W Stereo Speakers
LG Room

LG Room

LG Room

LG Room

TV and Monitor
in Your Space

LG TV Monitor combines TV and Computer Monitor with a simple design that blends into your space.
Display
27-inch IPS Display
Full HD (1920x1080)
Wide Viewing Angle
Convenience
webOS Smart TV
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Design
Stylish Design
White Body with Curved Frame
Simple Back Side (Jack Cover)

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Full HD IPS display bringing a stunning visual experience.
Full HD IPS Display

Experience Stunning Visual

27" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.
Wide Viewing Angle

Clear Picture at Wide Angles

LG TV Monitor with IPS technology delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.

LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles.

Simple Design,
Suits for Any Space

The monitor suits not for only any space in your house but is suitable for outdoor activity with its stylish design with curved frame and jack cover on the simple back.

The monitor has stylish design with curved frame and jack cover on the simple back.

*The product may be damaged due to rain or dust during outdoor use.

webOS Smart TV

The Smart Way to Access Content

webOS TV monitor helps to explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy tailored video content based on viewing history with built-in streaming service apps.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Easy Control for Home Appliances with ThinQ Home Dashboard.
ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard leads your life more convenient. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with remote control at once, watching TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.

AirPlay Screen Share Bluetooth.
AirPlay Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.

Control the operation and play favorite content by voice commands.

Voice Control with Magic Remote

Thanks to AI voice recognition technology, you can control the operation and play your favorite content by voice commands. Just say what you want. ( Magic Remote sold separately )

Contents Recommendation

You can get the recommended contents based on your pattern of choosing contents.

Easy Control

All you have to do is say words to control your TV such as volume, channel control and schedule setting for on/off.

Search based on Conversation

It remembers what you said, so you don't need to repeat the command word, but just say orders naturally like a conversation to search information.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The TV remote control is included in the package.

2 x 5W Stereo Speakers

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

An immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz - 83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    58Hz - 62Hz

  • Optical Out

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (USB2.0 1ea)

  • LAN

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    WebOS 22

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG TV Remote App

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • LAN

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Bluetooth Audio

    Yes

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Ready

    Yes

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

SOUND

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    AI Sound

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Energy Label

    Grade 3

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • without Stand (W x H x D)

    634.6 x 397.7 x 91.9 mm

  • Shipping (WxHxD)

    718 x 172 x 495 mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • without Stand

    5.7kg

  • Shipping

    8.3kg

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Wall Mount Size

    75 x 75

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.6

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Brightness (Min.)

    180 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

