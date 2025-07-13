About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27TQ615S-PH
Front view of 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
Front view of 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27TQ615S-PH

Key Features

  • Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Display
  • Wide Viewing Angle
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • webOS Smart TV
  • Wireless Connection Support
  • 2 x 5W Stereo Speakers
More
LG LED TV Monitor

Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together

LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.

LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together

Full HD IPS display bringing a stunning visual experience
Full HD IPS Display

Experience Stunning Visual

27" Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.
LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles
Wide Viewing Angle

Clear Picture at Wide Angles

LG TV Monitor with IPS technology delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.
Cinema Mode

Make Your Home Cinema

When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode's full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.

  • OFF
  • ON
Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps
webOS Smart TV

The Smart Way to Access Content

webOS TV monitor helps to explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy tailored video content based on viewing history with built-in streaming service apps.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.

AirPlay Screen Share Bluetooth
AirPlay Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.

2 x 5W Stereo Speakers

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers

Wall Mountable

Being Stylish & Convenient

Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space saving effect.

being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2EA)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz - 83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    58Hz - 62Hz

  • Optical Out

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (USB2.0 1ea)

  • LAN

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    WebOS 22

  • Web Browser

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Bluetooth Audio

    Yes

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Ready

    Yes

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

SOUND

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    AI Sound

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Energy Label

    Grade 3

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • with Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 423.1 x 152.5 mm

  • without Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 368.5 x 73.9 mm

  • Shipping (WxHxD)

    748 x 160 x 447 mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • with Stand

    3.75kg

  • without Stand

    3.5kg

  • Shipping

    5.6kg

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Wall Mount Size

    75 x 75

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.6

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Brightness (Min.)

    160cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 