We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together
LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together
Make Your Home Cinema
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.
*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.
Immersive Experience
an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers
Being Stylish & Convenient
being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (2EA)
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz - 83kHz
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz - 62Hz
Optical Out
Yes
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1ea)
LAN
Yes
WiFi
Yes
Bluetooth
Yes
HDCP
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Analog
PAL
Digital
DTMB
- EPG
Yes
Operating System (OS)
WebOS 22
Web Browser
Yes
FEATURES
Bluetooth Audio
Yes
Gaming Mode
Yes
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
Time Machine Ready
Yes
USB Media Player
Yes
ACCESSORY
Power Cord
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
SOUND
Auto Volume
Yes
Equalizer
Yes
Speaker
Yes
Speaker Output
5W
Virtual surround
AI Sound
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Energy Label
Grade 3
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
DIMENSION(MM)
with Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 423.1 x 152.5 mm
without Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 368.5 x 73.9 mm
Shipping (WxHxD)
748 x 160 x 447 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
with Stand
3.75kg
without Stand
3.5kg
Shipping
5.6kg
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
Wall Mount Size
75 x 75
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
27
Size (cm)
68.6
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch
0.3114x0.3114
Brightness (Min.)
160cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m²
Color Bit
8bit
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.