About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED99 75'' 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG QNED99 75'' 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV

75QNED99CPB

LG QNED99 75'' 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV

(3)
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1665 x 958 x 29.5

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    37.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    8K (7,680 x 4,320)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro 8K

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 8K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 6.0

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1665 x 958 x 29.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1665 x 1032 x 405

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1820 x 1115 x 253

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    895 x 405

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    37.4

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    40.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    51.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

Our Picks for You 