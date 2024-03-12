About Cookies on This Site

3D Network Blu-Ray Player

BX580

BX580

3D Network Blu-Ray Player

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • up to 480i / 576i

    Composite

  • up to 1080p

    HDMI / Component

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p 24/60Hz

  • full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    <0.1W

  • Power Consumption

    <17W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x45x200

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV

  • BD-RE

    MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes (Include Dual Layer)

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes (Include Dual Layer)

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes (Include Dual Layer)

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    MP3, JPEG, WMA, PNG, DivX

AV FORMAT

  • Video - 3D BD

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    7.1ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA Essential

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video DAC

    162MHZ/12bit

  • Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz

    60Hz/ 50Hz

  • Video - VBI

    Yes

  • Video - NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • Video - xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video - Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Video - Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Video - Video Enhancement

    Yes

  • Audio - DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS Digital Out

    Yes

  • Audio - Re-Encoder

    DTS

  • Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Audio - Down Sampling

    48/ 96 kHz 16bit

  • Audio - Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

INTERACTIVE CONTENTS

  • MHP-Like Interactivity

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip

    Yes

  • BD ROM profile

    2.0 profile

  • Still Picture

    PNG, JPEG, GIF

  • Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Timer Bar

    Yes

  • Cinema Zoom

    Yes

  • Network firmware update

    Yes

  • MP3ID tag

    Yes

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Music ID file info (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Music ID streaming (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Video ID DVD/BD (Gradenote)

    Yes

TERMINAL

  • USB

    2.0

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Ver 1.4

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Coaxial

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Type

    Normal

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Battery(Size ''AAA'')

    Yes

  • DLNA bundle disc

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • Network / BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)

    Yes

  • YouTube

    Yes

  • Picasa Web Album

    Yes

  • AccuWeather

    Yes

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback (via USB)

    Yes

