We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Network Blu-Ray Player
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
up to 1080p
HDMI / Component
-
Resolution
up to 1080p 24/60Hz
-
full HD Up-scaling
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
<0.1W
-
Power Consumption
<17W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x45x200
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV
-
BD-RE
MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Include Dual Layer)
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes (Include Dual Layer)
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes (Include Dual Layer)
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
MP3, JPEG, WMA, PNG, DivX
AV FORMAT
-
Video - 3D BD
Yes
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
7.1ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA Essential
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz
60Hz/ 50Hz
-
Video - VBI
Yes
-
Video - NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Video - Video Enhancement
Yes
-
Audio - DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - DTS Digital Out
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
DTS
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
48/ 96 kHz 16bit
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
-
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
-
BD ROM profile
2.0 profile
-
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
-
Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Cinema Zoom
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
MP3ID tag
Yes
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
Music ID file info (Gracenote)
Yes
-
Music ID streaming (Gracenote)
Yes
-
Video ID DVD/BD (Gradenote)
Yes
TERMINAL
-
USB
2.0
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Ver 1.4
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
Coaxial
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Type
Normal
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size ''AAA'')
Yes
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
APPLICATION
-
Network / BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
Picasa Web Album
Yes
-
AccuWeather
Yes
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.