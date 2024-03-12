About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TONE Free FP5

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG TONE Free FP5

TONE-FP5

LG TONE Free FP5

Image with earbuds floating over a closed cradle.

LG Online Shop Exclusive : 1 + 1 Bundle Offer at HK$1,499

Any colours (Original Price HK$1,099 per piece). Free delivery from LG Online Shop.

Learn More
In between the sentences, Refresh your sound in every moment, a woman brings TONE Free to her forehead and smiles as if it's been refreshed.

REFRESH YOUR SOUND
In Every Moment

Behind the sentence Refresh your listening, a woman wearing TONE Free against the backdrop of the city's night view is immersed in music.

Refresh Your Listening

Clear and Spatial Sound

Clear and Spatial Sound
from Audio Masters

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit in your ear.

An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.

What MERIDIAN Says
“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen

MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.

A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimizes audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customize your own EQ.

The copy "Clear

A video in which TONE Free 3D exploded views appear and then come back together, creating graphics with powerful sound bass.
The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.
The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.
The copy "Flex Action Bass"


Bigger Bass to Make Your Heart Beat

LG TONE Free earbuds have a larger, more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility. Flex Action Bass creates more powerful low end without compromising on clarity or definition.

*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5% compared to previous model.

A transparent barrier surrounds a woman who is watching a movie on her phone wearing TONE Free, and the sentence 3D Sound stage is on top of it.

An Immersive Sensory Experience

LG TONE Free earbuds use spatial upmixing to expand the sound stage and deliver more lifelike sound. 3D Sound Stage fully immerses you in your music, movie, TV show, or game. And you can adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app.

Active Noise Cancellation

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows you to completely immerse in whatever you’re listening to.

An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.

Now You Can PersonalizeAmbient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customize Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

A top-down image of a person crossing a crosswalk wearing earbuds and a man and woman having a conversation while wearing earbuds.

The copy "Medicla-Grade Ear Gels"

Medical-Grade Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP5 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

An image of a white earbud and one sets of three different sized(Large, Medium, Small) ear gels.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

An image of a man with his eyes closed wearing TONE Free on the ear and an image with the phrase "Refresh Your Fit" on it.

Refresh Your Fit

A video of a competitor's bulky earbuds wearing cuts appearing sequentially and then switching to TONE Free wearing cuts.
An image of TONE Free worn on the ear shape expressed in 3D.Below it is written the word Ergonic Fit.

Concha-Shaped Design

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analyzing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit.

*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.

Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story

Creating the Perfect Fit

We collaborated with Korea’s renowned Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH to develop LG TONE Free's EarSeal design. We analysed the geometry of the conchas and ear canals of 300 people. Ergonomic analyzed of the 3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.

An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.

Optimized for Comfort and Style

 It conforms to the shape of your ear to stop your earbuds falling out, and provides a more comfortable and stylish fit.
The copy "Medicla-Grade Ear Gels" , "ARC Shape", "Minimalistic Handle"

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

The copy "Clearer Calls With TONE Free"

Clearer Calls With

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free earbuds have a three-mic array that's engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.

The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.

*The inner MIC cancels out unwanted noise when turn on the ANC function.

The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy

Have you ever come across loud talkers in a subway or in a library and thought you never want to be that person? Just go ahead and activate whispering mode on your TONE free app and hold your right earbud close your mouth. You can now whisper on a call and still be heard loud and clear on the other end of the line.

An image of a woman holding an earbud in her hand and making a call like a microphone.

Ear buds are floating infront of text "22 hrs".
Battery Life

A Whole Day of Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free now provide 22 hours of play time from a single charge. 8 hours with the earbuds, and an additional 16 hours from the charging case.

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 8 and 22 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

An image of TONE Free being charged in front of the word 5min.

Fast Charging

Charging LG TONE Free is as fast and easy as placing the case on the charging pad. And you'll get around 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging.

*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.

An image of a laptop and TONE Free placed under the phrase 'Swift pair', and pairing alert turned on on the open laptop screen.
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.
An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.

Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

For your complete TONE Free experience, download the TONE Free App.
The TONE Free App allows you to personalize your lifestyle through a variety of options.
Furthermore, unlock new features or refresh existing features with periodic software updates.

An image of the TONE Free LAB screen of the mobile phone and the TONE Free product next to it. At the bottom of the image, a total of five TONE Free APP functions, EQ Customizing, Ambient Sound Control, Touchpad Setting, TONE Free LAB, and Find my Earbuds, are listed.

Refresh your fit with style

  • Woman wearing TONE Free black and enjoying music with closed eyes in the city
    @bryanadamc
  • TONE FRee White's cradle is open and only the right earbud is out
    @slt4k
  • LG TONE Free black placed in the middle of the black-toned floor and objects (laptops, clocks, etc.).
    @ulresch
  • Side view of a smiling man wearing LG TONE Free Black and holding a cradle in his hand
    @manunoraced
  • Side view of a man smiling with his eyes closed while wearing TONE Free White
    @dancarter
  • Woman wearing TONE Free Gold outdoors, looking at camera and smiling brightly
An image of TONE Free in black, gold, and white colors seen from the top view under the words 'CHOOSE YOUR TONE'.

CHOOSE YOUR TONE

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features FP9 FP8 FP5
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP5
Color Charcoal Black / Pearl White Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold Charcoal Black / Pearl White
LEARN MORE LEARN MORE WHERE TO BUY

*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.

Print

Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    8

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    22

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

  • Earbud

    21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    35 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.2 g

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

Image with earbuds floating over a closed cradle.

TONE-FP5

LG TONE Free FP5

Find Online