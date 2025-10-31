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LG TONE Free FP5
LG TONE Free FP5
Key Features
- 【ENHANCED ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION】More Immersion than Ever, Less Noise than Before
- 【ERGONOMIC DESIGN】Comfortable and stylish fit that conforms to the shape of your ear
- 【SOUND BY MERIDIAN TECHNOLOGY】Hi-Fi Sound with a Realistic Sense of Space.
- 【DUAL MIC CALL CLARITY】Clear Calls with Noise Reduction & Echo Cancellation.
- 【WHISPERING MODE】Protect Your Privacy.
- 【22HRS BATTERY LIFE & FAST CHARGING】Keep the Vibe Alive and Save Time to Simply Recharge.
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
The copy "Clear
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5% compared to previous model.
Active Noise Cancellation
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.
Now You Can PersonalizeAmbient Sound
A top-down image of a person crossing a crosswalk wearing earbuds and a man and woman having a conversation while wearing earbuds.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
An image of a white earbud and one sets of three different sized(Large, Medium, Small) ear gels.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.
Optimized for Comfort and Style
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Made for Quality Conversations
The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.
*The inner MIC cancels out unwanted noise when turn on the ANC function.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 8 and 22 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
The TONE Free App allows you to personalize your lifestyle through a variety of options.
Furthermore, unlock new features or refresh existing features with periodic software updates.
An image of the TONE Free LAB screen of the mobile phone and the TONE Free product next to it. At the bottom of the image, a total of five TONE Free APP functions, EQ Customizing, Ambient Sound Control, Touchpad Setting, TONE Free LAB, and Find my Earbuds, are listed.
Refresh your fit with style
Key Specs
EQ - 3D Sound Stage
Yes
Sound Solution - ANC
Yes
Speaker - Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
EQ - Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
Convenience - Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All Spec
SPEAKER
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
ANC
Yes
Ambient Mode
Yes
Talk Thru
Yes
# of Mic
3
EQ
Customized EQ
Yes
LG EQ
Yes
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
BLE
Yes
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.2
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
8
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
22
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
Fast Charging
Yes
Multi Paring
Yes
Swift Pair
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
WEIGHT
Charging Case Net Weight
35 g
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
ACCESSORY
Charging Cable
Yes
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
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