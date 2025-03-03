Air Solutions Sales Engineer

Major Responsibilities:

The main purpose of this role is to contribute project sales and make secure position in designated SAC market. Through training courses for installation, service, sales and consultant, secure SAC/AC product knowledge of LG, keeping brand awareness.

• Support achieving market leader position in HVAC project business

• Deliver new customer acquisitions by exploring new opportunities

• Strengthen customer satisfaction and trust in LG brand by providing direct and immediate support

• Spec-in engineering support for HVAC designers

• Obtaining market information on a regular basis

• Contribute training courses program for installers, distributors, partners

• Report project pipelines, market review and key activities



Requirements:

• University/college degree in Mechanical Engineering, Building Engineering, Energy Engineering

• 3-5 years of experience in related field

• Communication and presentation skills

• Fluent English knowledge

• Driving license “B” and willingness to travel extensively

• Highly driven, ambitious and motivated approach

What we offer:

• Outstanding benefit/bonus package including meal, holiday, medical and sports support

• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere

• Continuous challenges

• Long-term professional development

• Flexibility in working time

• Company car

• 1 day home office/week

Location:

Budapest, District IX.



Method of application:

If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com