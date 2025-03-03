We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air Solutions Sales Engineer
Major Responsibilities:
The main purpose of this role is to contribute project sales and make secure position in designated SAC market. Through training courses for installation, service, sales and consultant, secure SAC/AC product knowledge of LG, keeping brand awareness.
• Support achieving market leader position in HVAC project business
• Deliver new customer acquisitions by exploring new opportunities
• Strengthen customer satisfaction and trust in LG brand by providing direct and immediate support
• Spec-in engineering support for HVAC designers
• Obtaining market information on a regular basis
• Contribute training courses program for installers, distributors, partners
• Report project pipelines, market review and key activities
Requirements:
• University/college degree in Mechanical Engineering, Building Engineering, Energy Engineering
• 3-5 years of experience in related field
• Communication and presentation skills
• Fluent English knowledge
• Driving license “B” and willingness to travel extensively
• Highly driven, ambitious and motivated approach
What we offer:
• Outstanding benefit/bonus package including meal, holiday, medical and sports support
• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere
• Continuous challenges
• Long-term professional development
• Flexibility in working time
• Company car
• 1 day home office/week
Location:
Budapest, District IX.
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
