AS Spec-in Sales and Academy Trainer

24/02/2025 ~ 31/05/2025
Date posted: 24/02/2025
Major Responsibilities:
The main purpose of this role is to contribute project sales and make secure position in designated SAC market. Through training courses for installation, service, sales and consultant, secure SAC/AC product knowledge of LG, keeping brand awareness.

• Support achieving market leader position in HVAC project business
• Deliver new customer acquisitions by exploring new opportunities
• Strengthen customer satisfaction and trust in LG brand by providing direct and immediate support
• Spec-in engineering support for HVAC designers
• Obtaining market information on a regular basis
• Contribute training courses program for installers, distributors, partners
• Report project pipelines, market review and key activities


Requirements:
• University/college degree in Mechanical Engineering, Building Engineering, Energy Engineering
• 3-5 years of experience in related field
• Communication and presentation skills
• Fluent English knowledge
• Driving license “B” and willingness to travel extensively
• Highly driven, ambitious and motivated approach

 

What we offer:
• Outstanding benefit/bonus package including meal, holiday, medical and sports support
• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere
• Continuous challenges
• Long-term professional development
• Flexibility in working time
• Company car
• 1 day home office/week

 

Location:
Budapest, District IX.


Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com

