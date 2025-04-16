We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Content and Channel Marketing Coordinator
About the job
LG is relentlessly working to provide customers the best experiences combined with digital solutions. To align our organizational strategies with digital acceleration we are looking for a ‘Content and Channel Marketing’ Coordinator to support achievements of retail channel marketing business targets by emphasizing LG online and in-store presence. Let’s step ahead on the career level with LG in digital experience and join to our marketing team.
Major Responsibilities:
• Prepare and monitor LG CE (Consumer Electronics) Products’ and Product category pages on LGE’s and on retail partner websites
• Managing the visibility of LG CE products and promotions in the key retail on- and offline stores in Hungary and in Balkan Countries
• Prepare on- and offline materials based on communication direction and on the request of the sales and field sales team
• Active participation in partner related event organization
• Support the marketing activities of Home Appliance and Home Entertainment business units
• Handling the administration of related Marketing activities
Requirements:
• Someone with college or university degree with min. 3-5 years of relevant experience
• Deeply knows all the main marketing disciplines and channels with understanding of the Digital Marketing principles
• Has collaboration skills and customer oriented mindset
• Structured English and Hungarian communication
• Confident PC skills
What we offer:
• Outstanding bonus and benefit package including meal, holiday, medical and sport support
• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere
• Long term professional development
• Flexibility in working time
• 1 day home office/week
About the company
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. and a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE.
Location:
Budapest, District IX.
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
