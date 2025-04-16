About the job

LG is relentlessly working to provide customers the best experiences combined with digital solutions. To align our organizational strategies with digital acceleration we are looking for a ‘Content and Channel Marketing’ Coordinator to support achievements of retail channel marketing business targets by emphasizing LG online and in-store presence. Let’s step ahead on the career level with LG in digital experience and join to our marketing team.



Major Responsibilities:

• Prepare and monitor LG CE (Consumer Electronics) Products’ and Product category pages on LGE’s and on retail partner websites

• Managing the visibility of LG CE products and promotions in the key retail on- and offline stores in Hungary and in Balkan Countries

• Prepare on- and offline materials based on communication direction and on the request of the sales and field sales team

• Active participation in partner related event organization

• Support the marketing activities of Home Appliance and Home Entertainment business units

• Handling the administration of related Marketing activities

Requirements:

• Someone with college or university degree with min. 3-5 years of relevant experience

• Deeply knows all the main marketing disciplines and channels with understanding of the Digital Marketing principles

• Has collaboration skills and customer oriented mindset

• Structured English and Hungarian communication

• Confident PC skills

What we offer:

• Outstanding bonus and benefit package including meal, holiday, medical and sport support

• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere

• Long term professional development

• Flexibility in working time

• 1 day home office/week



About the company

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. and a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE.

Location:

Budapest, District IX.

Method of application:

If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com