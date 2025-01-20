We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Demand Planner (Air Solutions)
Major Responsibilities:
• Maintain forecast performance and Delivery Plan information flow
• Gather, analyze, and report the monthly bottom-up forecast and make weekly analysis
• Generate consolidated report through co-ordination of consensus meeting
• Upload final agreed plan, convey information to sales
• Management and share related information on Purchasing orders & shipment & Delivery
• Support the sales team’s activity
• Maintain seasonality curve and the forecast reports for visibility, accuracy
• Check all company systems to ensure 100% accuracy and up-to-date status of product and order data
• Weekly collection of Channel PSI (Population Stability Index) data for Statistical Forecast
• Maintain and analyze the Key Performance Indicators
Requirements Education, experience:
• College/University degree
• 1-3 years experience in any of the above R&R or sales-related environment
• Intermediate English speaking and writing skills
• Strong analytical skill
• Logical and proactive behavior
• Good knowledge of Excel and basic statistical knowledge
• Familiar with cross-functional working environment
• Professional coordination skills, Assertive communication skills
• Great team worker for cooperation with other departments
What we offer:
• Outstanding bonus and benefit package including meal, holiday, medical and sports support
• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere
• Continuous challenges
• Long-term professional development
• Flexibility in working time
• 1 day home office/week
Location:
Budapest, District IX.
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
