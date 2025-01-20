Demand Planner (Air Solutions)

Major Responsibilities:

• Maintain forecast performance and Delivery Plan information flow

• Gather, analyze, and report the monthly bottom-up forecast and make weekly analysis

• Generate consolidated report through co-ordination of consensus meeting

• Upload final agreed plan, convey information to sales

• Management and share related information on Purchasing orders & shipment & Delivery

• Support the sales team’s activity

• Maintain seasonality curve and the forecast reports for visibility, accuracy

• Check all company systems to ensure 100% accuracy and up-to-date status of product and order data

• Weekly collection of Channel PSI (Population Stability Index) data for Statistical Forecast

• Maintain and analyze the Key Performance Indicators

Requirements Education, experience:

• College/University degree

• 1-3 years experience in any of the above R&R or sales-related environment

• Intermediate English speaking and writing skills

• Strong analytical skill

• Logical and proactive behavior

• Good knowledge of Excel and basic statistical knowledge

• Familiar with cross-functional working environment

• Professional coordination skills, Assertive communication skills

• Great team worker for cooperation with other departments



What we offer:

• Outstanding bonus and benefit package including meal, holiday, medical and sports support

• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere

• Continuous challenges

• Long-term professional development

• Flexibility in working time

• 1 day home office/week

Location:

Budapest, District IX.



Method of application:

If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com