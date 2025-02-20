Demand Planner Trainee

Major Responsibilities:

• Collect and analyze customer’s Channel Purchase Sales Inventory report weekly base

• Arrange subtransfer shipments between European LG-s for the Product team

• Weekly bottom-up forecast update

• Manage Long-Term Inventory clearing and monitoring

• Prepare simulations and reports

• Sell-out forecast update in Global demand management system based on Demand planner instruction

• Daily Operation support of the Product Demand Planner

• SPMS registration and contract handling

Requirements:

• Ongoing university/college studies

• Fluent English in speaking and writing is a must

• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), Excel Power user preferable (Pivot/VLOOKUP functions)

• Solution-oriented approach

• Great team worker

• Analytical attitude

• Engagement for long-term

• Available min. for 20 hours/week

What we offer:

• Dynamic, friendly and supportive working environment

• Continuous challenges

• Improvement possibility in SCM/Logistics/Controlling/Sales field

• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch



Location:

Budapest, District IX



Method of application:

If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com