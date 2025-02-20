Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Demand Planner Trainee

SupportWeb

Budapest, Hungary
20/02/2025 ~ 31/05/2025
Date posted: 20/02/2025
Job Entry Apply

Major Responsibilities:
• Collect and analyze customer’s Channel Purchase Sales Inventory report weekly base
• Arrange subtransfer shipments between European LG-s for the Product team
• Weekly bottom-up forecast update
• Manage Long-Term Inventory clearing and monitoring
• Prepare simulations and reports
• Sell-out forecast update in Global demand management system based on Demand planner instruction
• Daily Operation support of the Product Demand Planner
• SPMS registration and contract handling

 

Requirements:
• Ongoing university/college studies
• Fluent English in speaking and writing is a must
• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), Excel Power user preferable (Pivot/VLOOKUP functions)
• Solution-oriented approach
• Great team worker
• Analytical attitude
• Engagement for long-term
• Available min. for 20 hours/week

 

What we offer:
• Dynamic, friendly and supportive working environment
• Continuous challenges
• Improvement possibility in SCM/Logistics/Controlling/Sales field
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch


Location:
Budapest, District IX

Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com

