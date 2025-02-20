We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Demand Planner Trainee
Major Responsibilities:
• Collect and analyze customer’s Channel Purchase Sales Inventory report weekly base
• Arrange subtransfer shipments between European LG-s for the Product team
• Weekly bottom-up forecast update
• Manage Long-Term Inventory clearing and monitoring
• Prepare simulations and reports
• Sell-out forecast update in Global demand management system based on Demand planner instruction
• Daily Operation support of the Product Demand Planner
• SPMS registration and contract handling
Requirements:
• Ongoing university/college studies
• Fluent English in speaking and writing is a must
• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), Excel Power user preferable (Pivot/VLOOKUP functions)
• Solution-oriented approach
• Great team worker
• Analytical attitude
• Engagement for long-term
• Available min. for 20 hours/week
What we offer:
• Dynamic, friendly and supportive working environment
• Continuous challenges
• Improvement possibility in SCM/Logistics/Controlling/Sales field
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch
Location:
Budapest, District IX
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
