Are you ready to take your career to the next level? LG Electronics is seeking a passionate and driven

Export Sales Key Account Manager to enhance our home appliance sales.

Key Tasks:

• Driving sales of built-in and freestanding appliances in designated Balkan countries

• Channel management including product line-up, store display, sell-out, stock level monitoring, A/R management, and marketing support

• Sales and profit management.

• Understanding market trends to design effective portfolios by channel and country

• Forecasting sales plans for optimal performance

• Building and maintaining the best possible business relationship with export partners

• Support to maximize sales volume and profitability to meet the business plans

• Cooperate with Demand Planning to create precise sales forecast

• Manage in-store communication and coordinate co-promotions

• Continuous contact and communication with promoters, field sales representatives

• Prepare Regular reports

Main requirements:

• University/College degree preferably in Business or Economics

• Min. 3 years experience in related sales environment

• Fluent English

• Strong negotiation skills and excellent communication with both customers and internal colleagues.

• Proficiency in MS Office tools (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

• Strategic thinking abilities, especially in forecasting and resource allocation.

• Driving license “B” and willingness to travel

• Experience in the consumer electronics business is an advantage

Why join us:

• Market-competitive salary with an outstanding benefits package including meal, holiday, medical, and sports support

• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere

• Multicultural environment in close cooperation with international experts

• Flexible working time

• Supporting life-long learning and work and life balance

• 1 day remote work/week

Location:

Budapest, District IX.