Export Sales Key Account Manager
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? LG Electronics is seeking a passionate and driven
Export Sales Key Account Manager to enhance our home appliance sales.
Key Tasks:
• Driving sales of built-in and freestanding appliances in designated Balkan countries
• Channel management including product line-up, store display, sell-out, stock level monitoring, A/R management, and marketing support
• Sales and profit management.
• Understanding market trends to design effective portfolios by channel and country
• Forecasting sales plans for optimal performance
• Building and maintaining the best possible business relationship with export partners
• Support to maximize sales volume and profitability to meet the business plans
• Cooperate with Demand Planning to create precise sales forecast
• Manage in-store communication and coordinate co-promotions
• Continuous contact and communication with promoters, field sales representatives
• Prepare Regular reports
Main requirements:
• University/College degree preferably in Business or Economics
• Min. 3 years experience in related sales environment
• Fluent English
• Strong negotiation skills and excellent communication with both customers and internal colleagues.
• Proficiency in MS Office tools (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).
• Strategic thinking abilities, especially in forecasting and resource allocation.
• Driving license “B” and willingness to travel
• Experience in the consumer electronics business is an advantage
Why join us:
• Market-competitive salary with an outstanding benefits package including meal, holiday, medical, and sports support
• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere
• Multicultural environment in close cooperation with international experts
• Flexible working time
• Supporting life-long learning and work and life balance
• 1 day remote work/week
Location:
Budapest, District IX.
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
Please, in your CV indicate your graduation date and the number of hours you can work/week.
