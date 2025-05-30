We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HR Operations Assistant (fixed-term contract)
LG Central South Europe HR Team is looking for a highly dedicated HR professional ready for regional HR challenges and passionate enough to work in a multicultural environment with us.
Join our LG HR regional community as an HR Operations Assistant!
Key Tasks:
• Management of resident permit application processes
• Cooperation in relocation for ex-pats and families
• Stakeholder management in HR matters
• Active participation in trainee recruitment, interviews, and on/off-boarding
• Support events, social corporate activities, and employer branding
• Travel and hotel management regarding business trips
• HR reporting and administration in HRIS and internal documents
Main requirements:
• HR college/university degree
• At least 1-2 years of experience in corporate HR
• Fluent and structured Hungarian and English
• Excellent in MS Office
• Familiar with the Hungarian Labor Code
• Result-driven self-starter, people-focused approach with high-level problem-solving skills
• Delivering a friendly and positive attitude
Why join us:
• Market-competitive salary with an outstanding benefits package including meal, holiday, medical, and sports support
• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere
• Multicultural environment in close cooperation with international experts
• Flexible working time
• Supporting life-long learning and work and life balance
• 1 day remote work/week
Location:
Budapest, District IX.
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
