LG Central South Europe HR Team is looking for a highly dedicated HR professional ready for regional HR challenges and passionate enough to work in a multicultural environment with us.

Join our LG HR regional community as an HR Operations Assistant!

Key Tasks:

• Management of resident permit application processes

• Cooperation in relocation for ex-pats and families

• Stakeholder management in HR matters

• Active participation in trainee recruitment, interviews, and on/off-boarding

• Support events, social corporate activities, and employer branding

• Travel and hotel management regarding business trips

• HR reporting and administration in HRIS and internal documents



Main requirements:

• HR college/university degree

• At least 1-2 years of experience in corporate HR

• Fluent and structured Hungarian and English

• Excellent in MS Office

• Familiar with the Hungarian Labor Code

• Result-driven self-starter, people-focused approach with high-level problem-solving skills

• Delivering a friendly and positive attitude



Why join us:

• Market-competitive salary with an outstanding benefits package including meal, holiday, medical, and sports support

• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere

• Multicultural environment in close cooperation with international experts

• Flexible working time

• Supporting life-long learning and work and life balance

• 1 day remote work/week



Location:

Budapest, District IX.