LG Central South Europe HR Team is looking for a highly dedicated HR professional who ready for regional HR challenges and passionate enough to work in multicultural environment with us.

Join our LG HR regional community as HR Specialist!

Key Tasks:

• Responsible for full administration of employee-lifecycle management

• Work closely with payroll in salary and incentive management

• Manage organizational data change in HRIS

• Active participation in recruitment, interviews and on/off-boarding

• Support events, social corporate activities and employer branding

• Management of resident permit applications processes

• Cooperation in relocation for expats and families

• HR resource planning and expense reporting

• Stakeholder management in HR matters

Main requirements:

• HR college/university degree

• At least 3-5 years of experience in corporate HR/payroll activities

• Fluent and structured Hungarian and English

• Excellent in MS Office (experience with SAP SuccessFactors is an advantage)

• Familiar with Hungarian Labor Code

• Result driven self-starter, people focused approach with high-level problem solving skills

• Delivering friendly and positive attitude

Why join us:

• Market-competitive salary with outstanding benefit package including meal, holiday, medical and sport support

• Dynamic and positive working atmosphere

• Multicultural environment in close cooperation with international experts

• Flexible working time

• Supporting life-long learning and work and life balance

• 1 day remote work/week

Location:

Budapest, District IX.