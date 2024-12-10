Online Order Support Trainee

Major Responsibilities:

• Monitoring the online orders and informing partner about them

• Checking installation requests and communicating them to installation company

• Checking delivery reports, missed deliveries, support to solve logistics issues

• Daily monitoring of stock level, reservation making with Sales Assistants, checking of return status of products

• Credit note issue for end user

• Cooperation with Customer Service Team to support to solve customer claims

• Create reports for analysis



Requirements Education, experience:

• Ongoing university/college studies

• Fluent Hungarian and English knowledge in speaking and writing

• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

• Customer focused and problem solving mindset

• Solution-oriented approach

• Great team worker

• Analytical attitude

• Available to work every day (total min. 25 hours/week)



What we offer:

• Dynamic, friendly working environment

• Continuous challenges

• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch

• Good vibes



Location:

Budapest, District IX



Method of application:

If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com