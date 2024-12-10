We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Online Order Support Trainee
Major Responsibilities:
• Monitoring the online orders and informing partner about them
• Checking installation requests and communicating them to installation company
• Checking delivery reports, missed deliveries, support to solve logistics issues
• Daily monitoring of stock level, reservation making with Sales Assistants, checking of return status of products
• Credit note issue for end user
• Cooperation with Customer Service Team to support to solve customer claims
• Create reports for analysis
Requirements Education, experience:
• Ongoing university/college studies
• Fluent Hungarian and English knowledge in speaking and writing
• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Customer focused and problem solving mindset
• Solution-oriented approach
• Great team worker
• Analytical attitude
• Available to work every day (total min. 25 hours/week)
What we offer:
• Dynamic, friendly working environment
• Continuous challenges
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch
• Good vibes
Location:
Budapest, District IX
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
