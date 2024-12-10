Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Online Order Support Trainee

[Jelszó : ]

SupportWeb

Budapest, Hungary
10/12/2024 ~ 28/02/2025
Date posted: 10/12/2024
Job Entry Apply

Major Responsibilities:
• Monitoring the online orders and informing partner about them
• Checking installation requests and communicating them to installation company
• Checking delivery reports, missed deliveries, support to solve logistics issues
• Daily monitoring of stock level, reservation making with Sales Assistants, checking of return status of products
• Credit note issue for end user
• Cooperation with Customer Service Team to support to solve customer claims
• Create reports for analysis
 

Requirements Education, experience:
• Ongoing university/college studies
• Fluent Hungarian and English knowledge in speaking and writing
• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Customer focused and problem solving mindset
• Solution-oriented approach
• Great team worker
• Analytical attitude
• Available to work every day (total min. 25 hours/week)


What we offer:
• Dynamic, friendly working environment
• Continuous challenges
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch
• Good vibes


Location:
Budapest, District IX


Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com

Vissza a listához