Sales Support Trainee

Major Responsibilities:

• Support Sales Team for the daily operation and overall business processes including administration, system update, reports etc.

• Support Sales Assistants’ work in daily administration

• Ensuring accuracy and up-to-date status of product and order data in company systems

• Support in Customer Sell-out data management (uploading / downloading available info in company systems)



Requirements Education, experience:

• Ongoing university/college studies

• Fluent English in speaking and writing

• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

• Solution-oriented approach

• Great team worker

• Precise execution

• Available for min. 18 hours/week



What we offer:

• Dynamic and friendly working environment

• Continuous challenges and great opportunities for personal development

• Good vibes

• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch



Language skills:

English



Location:

Budapest, District IX



Method of application:

If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemk_jobs@lge.com