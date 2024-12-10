We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sales Support Trainee
Major Responsibilities:
• Support Sales Team for the daily operation and overall business processes including administration, system update, reports etc.
• Support Sales Assistants’ work in daily administration
• Ensuring accuracy and up-to-date status of product and order data in company systems
• Support in Customer Sell-out data management (uploading / downloading available info in company systems)
Requirements Education, experience:
• Ongoing university/college studies
• Fluent English in speaking and writing
• Strong PC skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Solution-oriented approach
• Great team worker
• Precise execution
• Available for min. 18 hours/week
What we offer:
• Dynamic and friendly working environment
• Continuous challenges and great opportunities for personal development
• Good vibes
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch
Language skills:
English
Location:
Budapest, District IX
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemk_jobs@lge.com
