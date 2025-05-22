Website Content Trainee

Tasks you will be involved in:

• Support daily website management tasks for the entire region, special focus on new product uploads

• Collect information internally to brief foreign and local agencies

• Follow-up tasks with agencies and colleagues

• Correct website content in CMS on a daily basis

• Handle different marketing data, databases and systems and help creating digital analysis and reports

• Support the job of Online marketing colleague

We are looking for You if you have:

• Ongoing university/college studies in the field of marketing

• Independent problem-solving skills

• Solution oriented approach

• Relevant experience is an advantage

• Fluent English in speaking and writing

• Confident PC skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

• Structured communication skills

• Canva/Photoshop knowledge is an advantage

What we offer:

• Dynamic and friendly working environment

• Continuous challenges and great opportunities for personal development

• Good vibes

• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch



Location:

Budapest, District IX.