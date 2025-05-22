We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Website Content Trainee
Tasks you will be involved in:
• Support daily website management tasks for the entire region, special focus on new product uploads
• Collect information internally to brief foreign and local agencies
• Follow-up tasks with agencies and colleagues
• Correct website content in CMS on a daily basis
• Handle different marketing data, databases and systems and help creating digital analysis and reports
• Support the job of Online marketing colleague
We are looking for You if you have:
• Ongoing university/college studies in the field of marketing
• Independent problem-solving skills
• Solution oriented approach
• Relevant experience is an advantage
• Fluent English in speaking and writing
• Confident PC skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
• Structured communication skills
• Canva/Photoshop knowledge is an advantage
What we offer:
• Dynamic and friendly working environment
• Continuous challenges and great opportunities for personal development
• Good vibes
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch
Location:
Budapest, District IX.
Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
Please, in your CV indicate your graduation date and the number of hours you can work/week.
