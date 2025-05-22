Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Website Content Trainee

[Jelszó : ]

SupportWeb

22/05/2025 ~ 31/07/2025
Date posted: 22/05/2025
Job Entry Apply

Tasks you will be involved in:
• Support daily website management tasks for the entire region, special focus on new product uploads
• Collect information internally to brief foreign and local agencies
 Follow-up tasks with agencies and colleagues
 Correct website content in CMS on a daily basis
• Handle different marketing data, databases and systems and help creating digital analysis and reports
• Support the job of Online marketing colleague

 

We are looking for You if you have:
 Ongoing university/college studies in the field of marketing
• Independent problem-solving skills
• Solution oriented approach
• Relevant experience is an advantage
• Fluent English in speaking and writing
• Confident PC skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
• Structured communication skills
• Canva/Photoshop knowledge is an advantage

 

What we offer:
• Dynamic and friendly working environment
• Continuous challenges and great opportunities for personal development
• Good vibes
• Possibility to learn about our newest products even before their launch
 

Location:
Budapest, District IX.


Method of application:
If you are interested in this position please send your professional CV in English to the following e-mail address: lgemkjobs@lge.com
Please, in your CV indicate your graduation date and the number of hours you can work/week.

Vissza a listához