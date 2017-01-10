legjobb-a-legjobbak-kozott-az-lg-oled-w7-teveje-nyerte-a-2017-ces-best-of-the-best-dijat

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Budapest, 2017. január 10. — Több mint 90 díjat zsebelt be az LG a 2017-es Las Vegas-i Consumer Electronics Show-n, a világ legnagyobb fogyasztói elektronikai kiállításán. A dél-koreai gyártó formabontó újdonságával, az LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K tévéjével elnyerte a CES legértékesebb elismerését, a “Best of the Best” díjat, de az új készülék a cég Smart InstaView™ okos hűtőjével együtt számos egyéb különdíjban is részesült. A szakmai sajtó által odaítélt számtalan elismerés mellett az amerikai Szórakoztatóelektronikai Szövetség (CTA, Consumer Technology Association) további 21 Innovációs Díjjal jutalmazta az LG újdonságait a háztartási eszközök, a szórakoztató elektronikai termékek és a mobil eszközök kategóriájában.
Az LG a 2017-es Las Vegas-i Consumer Electronics Show-n mutatta be prémium SIGNATURE termékcsaládjának legújabb csúcskategóriás tagjait. A portfolió zászlóshajója, a tapétaként falra simítható, Picture-on-Wall kialakítású SIGNATURE OLED W7 tévé nemcsak a kiállítás látogatóit, de a zsűrit és a szakmai közönséget is lenyűgözte. A mind formavilágában, mind technológiai megoldásaiban egyedülálló készülék több mint 20 díjat gyűjtött be — közöttük az Engadget magazin „Best of the Best” díját, a Verge, a TechRadar, a CNN és számos ismert szakmai médium elismerését.
A második legsikeresebb LG termék a 29 colos LCD képernyővel és Wi-Fi-s funkciókkal ellátott Smart InstaView™ hűtő volt, amely az Amazon Alexa virtuális asszisztensén keresztül kommunikál tulajdonosával. Az okos háztartási eszköz többek között elnyerte a Consumer Technology Association, a 2017-es CES legjobb innovációjának járó díját is.
Az LG az idei CES-en több mint 90 díjat kapott, az elismerések teljes listája itt olvasható:
LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED TV: Engadget Best of CES: Best of the Best, Engadget Best of CES: Best TV Product, Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best TV, Men’s Health Editors’ Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best in Show, The Verge: Best TV, Advertising Age Best of CES, BGR Best of CES, CNET Best of CES 2017: The Best Thing We Saw, Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES, CNN Money Coolest Tech Products at CES, Dealerscope Best of CES, FOX News 10 Best Gadgets at CES, PCMag Best of CES: Best Television, Popular Mechanics Best of/Editors’ Choice CES Awards, Reviewed.com CES Editor’s Choice Winners, SlashGear: Best of CES, Sound & Vision/What Hi-Fi Stars of CES, Stuff Magazine Best TVs of CES 2017, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best TV, AVS Forum Best New Products of CES 2017, Tom’s Guide Best of CES, Tweaktown Best of CES, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, T3 12 Best Gadgets We’ve Seen at CES, UberGizmo Best of CES, 9to5Toys Best of CES, EFTM Best of the Best
LG Smart InstaView Refrigerator: Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best Home Appliance, Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards Best In-Home Gizmo, Tom’s Guide Best of CES
LG Hub Robot: SlashGear: Best of CES, WIRED Best of CES, The Verge: Best Robot, The Telegraph Best Tech of the Week, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Chip Chick Best of CES
LG Gram 14: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals, Engadget: Best of CES: Best PC Finalist, MSPoweruser Best Windows Devices to Come Out of CES
LG Gram 15.6: Thorrot Best of CES
LG SJ9 Sound Bar: Pocket-Lint Best Headphones and Speakers at CES, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best Audio Accessory
LG SJ7 Sound Bar: EFTM Best Home Entertainment
LG Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Portable Media Players and Accessories
LG ProBeam: The Verge: Best Projector, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Audio/Video Components and Accessories
LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Front-Load Washer and Dryer Pair: Better Homes and Gardens CES Editors’ Choice 2017 Innovation Awards, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Major Appliances
LG 4-Door Refrigerator Door-in-Door, Dual View Camera: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances
LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances
LG HOM-BOT Network Water Mop: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Smart Home
LG CordZero Hanndstick Vacuum: Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners
LG PJ9: ZDNet: Best Smartphones, IoT Products at CES
LG Airport Guide Robot: Advertising Age Best of CES
LG Signature OLED 65 G6: Tech50+ Boomie Awards: Best Television of the Year
LG Air Purifier PuriCare 360: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices
LG Super UHD TVs: Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES
LG Display 55-inch Transparent TV: Mashable Best Tech of CES 2017, Chip Chick Best of CES
LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV: The Wall Street Journal Best of CES, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, Digital Entertainment Group Awards: Best 4K Ultra HD TV
LG Flat 65-inch Super UHD 4K TV - TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances
LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays
LG 65-inch E7 OLED 4K TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays
LG 65-inch 4K LED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays: Tech for a better world
LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Tech for a better world
LG 75-inch 4K ULTRA HD LED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies
LG 31.5-inch 4-side Borderless UHD 4K HDR Monitor: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals
LG K8™: TWICE Picks Awards: Smartphones & Tablets
LG V20™: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets
LG G5: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets
LG FORCE: TWICE Picks Awards: Accessories
LG TONE Active+™: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Headphones
LG ELECTRONICS: SMM Electronics Challenge Awards
További információ az LG új termékeiről a www.LGnewsroom.com oldalon.
LG Electronics
Az LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) a szórakoztatóelektronikai, mobilkommunikációs és háztartási elektronikai termékek vezető szállítója és technológiai megújítója, amely világszerte 125 helyen 77 ezer alkalmazottat foglalkoztat. A vállalat 2015-ben 48,8 milliárd dolláros (56,5 billió koreai wonos) éves forgalmat ért el globális szinten. Az LG négy üzleti területen tevékenykedik – szórakoztatóelektronika, mobilkommunikáció, háztartási elektronika és légkondicionáló megoldások, valamint a járműalkatrészek –, és a síkképernyős televíziók, mobiltelefonok, légkondicionálók, mosógépek és hűtőszekrények egyik vezető gyártója a világon. Az LG Electronics elnyerte az 2016-os ENERGY STAR® „Év Partnere” minősítést.
Az LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
Az LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company nemzetközi piacvezető szerepet tölt be az audio- és videorendszerek, a monitorok, a személyi számítógépek és a hordható készülékek piacán. A vállalat folyamatos technológiai újításaival a globális fogyasztói igényeknek megfelelő, funkciógazdag, elegáns megjelenésű készülékeket gyárt. Az LG elkötelezett a felhasználók életminőségének javításában olyan innovatív szórakoztatóelektronikai berendezéseivel az élen, mint a díjnyertes OLED TV-k, a 4K Ultra HD TV-k, és a webOS rendszert futtató CINEMA 3D Smart TV-k. További hírek és információk a www.LGnewsroom.com címen érhetők el.
