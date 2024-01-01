About Cookies on This Site

Kerek kazettás beltéri egység

Az LG prémium minőségű, kerek kazettás beltéri egységei lekerekített kialakításuknak köszönhetően egyenletesen és nagy területen képesek biztosítani a kellemes fuvallatot. A holttér nélküli készülékek a Crystal Vane terelőlemezen keresztül biztosítják az egyenletes és precíz léghűtést.

Kellemes légáram a prémium minőséggel, lekerekített kialakítással a beltérhez.

Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Különleges, kerek kialakítás

Az LG kerek kazettás készüléke esztétikus megjelenésű, amely a teret igényesebbé, vonzóbbá varázsolja.

Kompakt, karcsú kialakítás

A 330 mm-re csökkentett készülékház-magasság miatt, a szabadon maradó belmagasság tágassabb érzetét kelti.

Letisztult, elegáns szín

A fehér panel letisztult eleganciát, hívogató belső teret érzékeltet, ahová szívesen és gyakran látogat az ember, és örömmel tartózkodik ott.

Tökéletesen kerek a rugalmas légáramhoz

A holttér nélküli LG kerek kazettás készüléke nagy területet fed le a kerek kialakítása révén. Ezenkívül a megnövekedett légárammal, és pontos légáram-irányítással a lágy fuvallatot egyenletesen és nagy területen képes eloszlatni.

Precíz hűtés

A légáram hat lépése a Crystal Vane terelőlemezen keresztül biztosítja az egyenletes és precíz léghűtést a padlószintig.

Gyorsabb hűtés

A hűtés 30%-kal* gyorsabb, így a kívánt hőmérséklet elérési ideje lerövidül.

* Kísérleti környezet: Magasság: 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, hűtő üzemmód, nagy térfogatáram, vízszintesen irányított légáram.

Csendes üzem, erőteljes légáram

A Full 3D ventilátorával a szállított levegő térfogatárama 5%-kal magasabb a hagyományos 4 utas kazettás típusokénál. Ennek ellenére a működési zajszintje 39dB(A)* amely halkabb egy könyvtárénál (40dB(A)), így csöndesebb és kellemesebb környezet alakítható ki vele.

* Alacsony térfogatáram esetében a zajszint mértéke 14,5 kW.

Egyszerű beépítés és karbantartás

Mindegyik cső (lefolyó, hűtőközeg) azonos irányban és helyen van felszerelve, így gyorsan és egyszerűen telepíthető. Emellett a vezérlőszekrény a készülék külső részén található, lehetővé téve, hogy a telepítő könnyen elvégezhesse a munkáját.

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ