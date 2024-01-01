About Cookies on This Site

Kaszkád vezérlőegység
Kaszkád vezérlőegység

Kaszkád vezérlőegység

Kaszkád vezérlőegység

PHCM0 ENCXLEU
A PHCM0 ENCXLEU LG kaszkád vezérlőegység kültéri egység elölnézete.
A PHCM0 ENCXLEU LG kaszkád vezérlőegység kültéri egység baloldali nézete.
A PHCM0 ENCXLEU LG kaszkád vezérlőegység kültéri egység jobboldali nézete.
A PHCM0 ENCXLEU LG kaszkád vezérlőegység kültéri egység hátulnézete.
A PHCM0 ENCXLEU LG kaszkád vezérlőegység külseje, a méretek feltüntetve.
A PHCM0 ENCXLEU LG kaszkád vezérlőegység külseje, a méretek feltüntetve.

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Akár 8 kültéri egység is használható egyetlen rendszerként
  • 128 kW-ig a fűtési igény rugalmas kombinációval lefedhető
  • Könnyen konfigurálható, mivel a kaszkád vezérlőegységen kívül nincs szükség külön beltéri egységre vagy vezérlőeszközökre
  • Rendkívül csendes és nagy hatékonyságú működés, az R290 Monobloc modellel kombinálva, széles fűtési teljesítménytartományban
  • Intuitív kezelőfelület a 4,3 colos teljes érintőképernyős, színes kijelzőnek és a mozgó grafikának köszönhetően
  • Optimalizált futásidejű vezérlés a stabil működés és karbantartás érdekében
Több

Zökkenőmentes skálázhatóság

Az LG Kaszkád vezérlőegység skálázható rendszerkonfigurációt tesz lehetővé, így az AWHP egységek a hőigénynek megfelelően hozzáadhatók vagy eltávolíthatók. Ez a rugalmasság hatékony alkalmazkodást biztosít a változó terhelési követelményekhez és telepítési környezetekhez.

Integrált telepítés

Az egyszerűsített telepítésre tervezett LG Kaszkád vezérlőegység beépített érzékelőket és Modbus-t tartalmaz, így nincs szükség további alkatrészekre, és csökken a telepítési munkaterhelés.

Optimalizálja a működést

A rendszer stabil és hatékony fűtési teljesítményt biztosít azáltal, hogy támogatja az optimalizált üzemidő-vezérlést, a leolvasztási műveletet és a megbízható háttérfunkciókat meghibásodások vagy hibaállapotok esetén1), így biztosítva a működést különböző körülmények között.2)

Intelligens távvezérlés

Az LG kaszkádvezérléssel a rendszerbeállítások távolról konfigurálhatók az LG BECON cloudon keresztül, az LGMV pedig az összes csatlakoztatott kültéri egység valós idejű felügyeletét biztosítja.

1) Kaszkád vezérlőegység hiba esetén a kültéri egységek egymástól függetlenül működnek. Ha egy egység meghibásodik, a többi tovább működik, biztosítva a stabil működést.
2) A fűtés és a HMV működési tartománya -28 °C és 35 °C között van, a hűtés pedig 5 °C és 48 °C között működik.

Összes adat

SÚLY

  • Kültéri egység (Üres) (kg)

    6.9

KÜLSŐ

  • Kültéri egység készülékházának színe (Szín / RAL kód)

    Essence white / RAL 9003

MÉRETEK

  • Kültéri egység (Sz.×Ma.×Mé.) (mm)

    420 x 490 x 141

ELEKTROMOS MEGTÁPLÁLÁS

  • Volt, feszültség, fázis, frekvencia a kültéri egységhez (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

MŰKÖDÉSI TARTOMÁNY (ELŐREMENŐ VÍZ HŐMÉRSÉKLETE)

  • Fűtés (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 70

  • Hűtés (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • HMV (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

További műszaki források és katalógusok eléréséhez kérjük, látogasson el a következő oldalra LG B2B partner portál.