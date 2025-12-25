About Cookies on This Site

R290 Monobloc Combi egység, 3Ø, 9 kW
Termékinformációs adatlap
R290 Monobloc Combi egység, 3Ø, 9 kW

R290 Monobloc Combi egység, 3Ø, 9 kW

HN1639HY NK0 + HM093HF UB40
LG THERMA V levegő-víz hőszivattyú, fekete színű kültéri egység, szürke hullámos ráccsal díszítve
LG THERMA V levegő-víz hőszivattyú, fekete színű kültéri egység, szürke hullámos ráccsal díszítve

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Természetes hűtőközeg R290 alacsony GWP-vel (3)
  • Nincs hűtőközeg-csövezési munka
  • ErP energiacímke osztály LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
  • Kifinomult szürke dizájn, amely alkalmazkodik a különböző környezetekhez
  • Magas, akár 75°C-os kilépő vízhőmérséklet és széles üzemi tartomány -28°C-os környezeti hőmérsékletig
  • Az egyik legcsendesebb modell a piacon (50 dB(A) a 9 kW-os modelleknél)
Több

Biztonságos és hibátlan kialakítás

Az R290 Monobloc előtérbe helyezi a nagy megbízhatóságot. A jegesedésgátló és jégtelenítő technológiákkal a biztonságos működésre optimalizálták. Az új kialakítás kifinomult szürke színével bármilyen környezetbe jól illeszkedik.

Korszerű és hatékony fűtés

Az R290 Monobloc akár 75°C-os vízáramot is képes előállítani. Akár -28°C-os hőmérsékleten is működik. A természet által működtetett, fenntartható fűtést biztosít, A+++ energiabesorolással.*

Rendkívül halk működés

Élvezze a nyugalmat, miközben melegen tartja otthonát. Az R290 Monobloc kiemelkedő zajcsökkentésű technológiával fűti az otthonát. A maximális, 12 kW-os teljesítmény mellett is alacsony, 49 dB(A) zajszintet biztosít.*

Integrált vezérlőrendszer

Az LG BECON cloud R290 Monobloc egységre való konfigurálása különféle távoli vezérlési képességeket nyújt. A telepítők és a szervizpartnerek helyszíni látogatások nélkül végezhetnek beállítást, felügyeletet és firmware-frissítést.*

* Minden tesztet az LG belső tesztelési szabályzata és környezete szerint végeztünk.
* A termék életciklusa a tényleges használati környezettől függően változhat.
* Az LG BECON cloud szolgáltatás elérhetősége országonként eltérő lehet.

SÚLY

  • Beltéri egység (Üres) (kg)

    107.0

  • Kültéri egység (Üres) (kg)

    130.0

HŰTŐKÖZEG

  • Típus

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Előtöltött mennyiség (g)

    900

KÜLSŐ

  • Kültéri egység készülékházának színe (Szín / RAL kód)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Kültéri egység első rácsának színe (Szín / RAL kód)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Beltéri egység (Szín / RAL kód)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

HANGTELJESÍTMÉNYSZINT (KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉG)

  • Névleges / alacsony zajszint mód (dB(A))

    50 / 48

HANGTELJESÍTMÉNYSZINT (BELTÉRI EGYSÉG)

  • Névleges (dB(A))

    39

MÉRETEK

  • Beltéri egység (Sz.×Ma.×Mé.) (mm)

    600 x 1,750 x 660

  • Kültéri egység (Sz.×Ma.×Mé.) (mm)

    1,320 x 1,019 x 520

ELEKTROMOS MEGTÁPLÁLÁS

  • Volt, feszültség, fázis, frekvencia a beltéri egységhez (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Volt, feszültség, fázis, frekvencia a kültéri egységhez (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS COP (A-7/W+35)

  • Fűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    9.00

  • COP

    2.70

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS COP (A-7/W+55)

  • Fűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    8.00

  • COP

    2.20

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Fűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    8.00

  • COP

    3.70

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Fűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    9.00

  • COP

    4.70

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Fűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    5.50

  • COP

    3.30

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Hűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    5.50

  • EER

    4.20

NÉVLEGES TELJESÍTMÉNY ÉS EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Hűtőteljesítmény (kW)

    5.50

  • EER

    2.60

MŰKÖDÉSI TARTOMÁNY (ELŐREMENŐ VÍZ HŐMÉRSÉKLETE)

  • Fűtés (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

  • Hűtés (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • HMV (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

MŰKÖDÉSI TARTOMÁNY (KÜLSŐ LEVEGŐ HŐMÉRSÉKLETE)

  • Fűtés és HMV (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

  • Hűtés (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

CSŐVEZETÉK CSATLAKOZÁSOK (VÍZ/BELTÉRI EGYSÉG)

  • Belépő/kilépő átmérője az kültéri egység csatlakozáshoz (hüvelyk)

    Female G 1"

  • Bemenet/kimenet átmérője a HMV-hez (hüvelyk)

    Female G 1"

  • Belépő/kilépő átmérője a helyiségfűtéshez (hüvelyk)

    Female G 1"

  • Visszakeringetés (hüvelyk)

    Female G 1"

CSŐVEZETÉK CSATLAKOZÁSOK (VÍZ/KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉG)

  • Belépő átmérő (hüvelyk)

    Male PT 1"

  • Kilépő átmérő (hüvelyk)

    Male PT 1"

SZEZONÁLIS HATÉKONYSÁGI ADATOK (FŰTÉSI)

  • Szezonális fűtési hatékonysági osztály (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.20 / 3.86

  • Szezonális fűtési hatékonysági osztály (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    205 / 151

HANGNYOMÁS SZINT 1M-RŐL (BELTÉRI EGYSÉG)

  • Névleges (dB(A))

    31

HANGNYOMÁS SZINT 5M-RŐL (KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉG)

  • Névleges / alacsony zajszint mód (dB(A))

    28 / 26

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.
Ha többet szeretne megtudni arról, hogyan kezeli ez a termék az adatokat és milyen jogai vannak felhasználóként, kérjük, látogasson el a „Adatkezelés és specifikációk” oldalra: LG Privacy

További műszaki források és katalógusok eléréséhez kérjük, látogasson el a következő oldalra LG B2B partner portál.